My girlfriend is an Au Pair from Brazil who is trying to pay the taxes she owes as part of her form 8879. She payed H&R Block expat tax services to file for her. When her return was accepted, they sent her a list of online services that allow you to pay your taxes online (www.payUSAtax.com, fed.acipayonline.com, or www.PAY1040.com). None of them present an option to pay a form 8879. We then called H&R Block, who directed us to ID.me. The ID.me site was completely non-functional on a phone (wouldn't accept an identity verification image). On a laptop it would upload the image but claimed it didn't have a face in it (it's a standard Virginia drivers license and the face was very visible). We tried several variations of the photo, all of which were refused by the system.

Finally, we called the IRS at 800-829-1040. After trying several options we found that there was no option we could press that actually presented us with an opportunity to pay or a way to talk to an actual person. At this point I don't know how to pay. I can't understand why this is so hard. We've tried 5 different systems now. When we asked her Au Pair friends how they did it, they all just said they didn't pay.

We are trying to use EFTPS now, but it said it's going to take 7 days to physically mail us a pin number. I'm expecting this process to fail somehow, because nothing related to the government ever works in my experience. In the meantime, does anyone know of a reasonable way that we can get this tax bill payed?