Mint categorizes expenses in two ways: in a broad category (such as "Food & Dining" or "Health & Fitness") and a narrow category (such as "Groceries" or "Gym") which is a subset of that broader category.

When I export my Mint.com transactions to CSV, it only exports the narrow category (under the column header "Category").

Is there a way to export the broader category too? I create some graphs of my finances using this data and the broader categories would be very helpful.