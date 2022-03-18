The interest rates are announced quarterly in revenue rulings. Here's the announcement for Q2'2022. The underpayment interest is 4%.

Does the IRS have payment plans (monthly) for 1 year only ? or does the IRS have payment plans (monthly) for 2 years or even 3 years ?

You apply for the plan online and you need to provide all the information needed (form 9465 and form 433-F). There you need to specify the monthly payment you want (form 9465) and justify it (form 433-F). The duration of the plan is how long it would take to pay the debt off with that monthly payment.

What is the approximated IRS interest rate if he goes with the payment plan for 1 year only, which means all the debt ($6,000) will be paid off in 12 months ? What is the approximated IRS interest rate for a payment plan that lasts for 2 years ?

The interest is compounded daily. The interest rate doesn't depend on the number of installments, but the daily balance does. So you can do the math, obviously the longer it takes to repay the debt - the more interest there will be paid.