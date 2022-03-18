When filing a Colorado individual income tax return, you have the option to donate some or all of your refund to a registered charity you can choose from a list: Form DR 0104CH.

Suppose that you intend to itemize deductions for this tax year, and so you would like to be able to deduct the contribution you made. Of course, the IRS requires that you keep a receipt or similar record.

Will the Department of Revenue, or the charity itself, provide you with a receipt after you file?

If not, is your Colorado tax return itself considered an adequate record by the IRS?

None of the documentation I found about 0104CH says anything about them sending you a receipt. And IRS Pub 526 says you should keep a bank record, receipt, or payroll deduction records; a tax return doesn't really fit any of these categories. The Colorado tax return also doesn't include the magic phrase "no goods or services were provided" which is normally needed if the contribution was over $250.