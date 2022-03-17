1

For cash-secured-puts I know how to calculate the annual return of a single one like:

(Returns divided by Capital at Risk) x (365 divided by Holding Period in days)

With a "wheel" strategy (selling puts until assignment, selling calls until stocks being called away) how could one calculate the ROI for any number of cash-secured-puts on different stocks, different opening/closing dates, overlapping periods etc.?

Example trades:

2022-01-02 Sell 1 AAA Put with Strike 10 and receive 100$ after commissions
2022-01-07 Sell 1 BBB Put with Strike 20 and receive 120$ after commissions
2022-01-10 Buy  1 AAA Put with Strike 10 for 50$ incl. commissions
2022-01-18      1 BBB Put expires out of money
...

It of course would eventually also hold trades that ended in an assignment or a realized loss. My aim would be to compare that rate to an index like the S&P500.

