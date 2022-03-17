I bought a house in 2020. It had been remodeled ("flipped"), and the value of the house is higher than other, older, homes in the area because of this. This area isn't a well-to-do suburb, and my property is probably the most expensive one in the neighborhood.

I just got my property assessment report from the county for 2022. The increase in appraised value is $20K. I went to the county property-search website, to see what other properties they had compared with to get to the value it's at.

When I looked at the comparable sales sheet for the assessment, the subject was my home (obviously), but the first compared home was also my home (post-sale)! I looked at a few other properties around my area, and they all had 5 different comparable homes on the comparable sales sheet. This seems wrong to me, but before I contact the county, I wanted to know if my concern is even valid? Can they use my own home's sale from 2020 to assess it?

Info:

Country: USA

State: Kansas

County: Wyandotte

Separately, according to Zillow, my home is worth more than when I bought it, and higher than the assessed value. Is it worth appealing, and should that even be a thought?