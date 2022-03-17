Seeing videos of shareholder meetings of larger corporations, it seems that the board gives its presentations, a few representatives of mostly larger shareholders (like banks) may ask them a one or two questions and then there may be votes and the management is discharged and voted in for the next year.

Is shareholder influence and the excercise of their right to information and voting limited to this short event once a year?

Or could they request information from a company and maybe do things like oust the existing board between meetings if they do something unacceptable? Is there a continuous line of feedback between a company and its stakeholders? Or is the board left to its own devices most of the time?