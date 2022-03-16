I am a Costa Rican national, living in Costa Rica and I do not spend 183 days a year in the US. I opened an investment account with a US broker, TradeStation, and they asked me to fill out a W8-BEN before any trading could take place.

My understanding is that a withholding agent or payer of the income may rely on a properly completed W-8BEN to treat a payment associated with the W-8BEN as a payment to a foreign person who beneficially owns the amounts paid.

So thanks to this form, I am not subject to withholdings? If that is the case, I don't need to file a 1042 form, do I?