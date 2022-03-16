Stack Exchange Network
Asked
Viewed
18 times
2
- Company 1 (S-Corp) is being acquired by Company 2 via asset sale. There is an upfront purchase amount and subsequent performance based payouts.
- The managers of Company 1 and will receive equal shares of post-sale performance based payments.
- I own 100% of Company 1
How can my managers receive equal shares of post-sale performance based payments from sale with minimal tax penalties (e.g. only paying capital gains)
darwinsocks
