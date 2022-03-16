0
  • Company 1 (S-Corp) is being acquired by Company 2 via asset sale. There is an upfront purchase amount and subsequent performance based payouts.
  • The managers of Company 1 and will receive equal shares of post-sale performance based payments.
  • I own 100% of Company 1

How can my managers receive equal shares of post-sale performance based payments from sale with minimal tax penalties (e.g. only paying capital gains)

