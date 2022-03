I am a resident alien in the US. I have a family member overseas which is owed money for remote work by a person in the US.

Transferring the money directly from this person internationally to my family member will incur hefty transfer fees.

Is this person allowed to instead send the money to my US account and in turn I transfer an equivalent sum from my overseas account to my family member? If I do so, would it be considered as income on my US tax return?