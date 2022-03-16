i have 2 bank accounts Gobank and TD bank.

i need to Debit Gobank and Credit TD bank via ACH.

okay i understand the part where i collect information for each bank but where do i submit the information? i know that i can simply link 1 bank to the other and transfer but i would miss what really happens and how it happened.

i found some software on github that is supposed to do ACH transactions but i haven't tested it yet. i am trying to understand direct deposits here.

My Questions

Where do i Submit the ACH file, to URL or somewhere?