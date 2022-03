When looking at the ticker symbols of stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX and TSXV), I noticed that there are many kinds of suffixes. For example, ".A", ".DB", ".H", ".PS", ".PF", ".PF.A", ".U", ".UN", ".RT", ".WT", etc. What do these suffixes mean? I could make these guesses: ".A" means "class A ordinary shares", ".PF.A" means "class A preferred shares", ".UN" means "units", ".WT" means "warrants", but I want to be really sure. Is there an authoritative reference for this?