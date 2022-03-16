Today I received a PayPal request for payment for over $41000 from a party I don't know with a gmail address that looks like it was created just for scamming. Obviously I cancelled it, but is there anything I can to do to report this request as abuse/scam? Presumably a PayPal account prepared to receive that much money is connected to real banking information that could be used to identify the scammer. I could not however find any workflow for reporting it.