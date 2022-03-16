Today I received a PayPal request for payment for over $41000 from a party I don't know with a gmail address that looks like it was created just for scamming. Obviously I cancelled it, but is there anything I can to do to report this request as abuse/scam? Presumably a PayPal account prepared to receive that much money is connected to real banking information that could be used to identify the scammer. I could not however find any workflow for reporting it.
1paypal.com/us/security/report-suspicious-messages– Robert Longson7 hours ago
@RobertLongson: That doesn't seem to be a match because it's not a fake message. It was an actual unsolicited and unauthorized invoice. I did not interact with the email but logged into PayPal, saw it there as a bill, and opened it and clicked cancel. It's still there in "canceled" state but has no UI elements to report it as fraudulent.– R.. GitHub STOP HELPING ICE4 hours ago
Attempted fraud then: paypal.com/us/security/report-fraud– Robert Longson36 mins ago