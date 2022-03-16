Today I received a PayPal request for payment for over $41000 from a party I don't know with a gmail address that looks like it was created just for scamming. Obviously I cancelled it, but is there anything I can to do to report this request as abuse/scam? Presumably a PayPal account prepared to receive that much money is connected to real banking information that could be used to identify the scammer. I could not however find any workflow for reporting it.
-
@RobertLongson: That doesn't seem to be a match because it's not a fake message. It was an actual unsolicited and unauthorized invoice. I did not interact with the email but logged into PayPal, saw it there as a bill, and opened it and clicked cancel. It's still there in "canceled" state but has no UI elements to report it as fraudulent.– R.. GitHub STOP HELPING ICE14 hours ago
-
@RobertLongson Can you make that an answer instead of a comment so we can vote on it?– JohnFx ♦2 hours ago
Paypal has a security centre that discusses how to report
fraud and unusual account activity. This option suggests a number of actions to take such as placing a fraud alert with credit bureaus and contacting financial institutions. Some actions depend on whether this an issue with a PayPal account or a PayPal card. If it's an account problem you can login to the resolution centre.
suspicious emails or text messages. Here you would
Forward suspicious email to spoof@paypal.com
Follow the instructions to report your concerns to them and any other parties.
Forward suspicious email to spoof@paypal.com When you aren't sure if a message that appears to be from PayPal is really from them, don't click on any links, call any listed phone numbers, or download attachments. Forward the entire email to spoof@paypal.com and delete it from your inbox.