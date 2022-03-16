0

Today I received a PayPal request for payment for over $41000 from a party I don't know with a gmail address that looks like it was created just for scamming. Obviously I cancelled it, but is there anything I can to do to report this request as abuse/scam? Presumably a PayPal account prepared to receive that much money is connected to real banking information that could be used to identify the scammer. I could not however find any workflow for reporting it.

  • @RobertLongson: That doesn't seem to be a match because it's not a fake message. It was an actual unsolicited and unauthorized invoice. I did not interact with the email but logged into PayPal, saw it there as a bill, and opened it and clicked cancel. It's still there in "canceled" state but has no UI elements to report it as fraudulent.
    – R.. GitHub STOP HELPING ICE
    14 hours ago
  • @RobertLongson Can you make that an answer instead of a comment so we can vote on it?
    – JohnFx
    2 hours ago
Paypal has a security centre that discusses how to report

Follow the instructions to report your concerns to them and any other parties.

Forward suspicious email to spoof@paypal.com When you aren't sure if a message that appears to be from PayPal is really from them, don't click on any links, call any listed phone numbers, or download attachments. Forward the entire email to spoof@paypal.com and delete it from your inbox.

