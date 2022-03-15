This question relates to UK corporation tax prepared under FRS 102.
When a company records a loss in a year, it's able to carry back that loss to a prior period if it has previously made a profit, and can do this on the CT600 form.
However, when preparing the accounts what's the usual practice to record the CT receivable?
E.g. if the loss is £19k and tax reclaimed is £1k, would you post:
- DR Corporation tax receivable £1k, CR Retained earnings £1k, or
- DR Corporation tax receivable £1k, CR Corporation tax expense £1k
If it's 2, then the P&L shows a positive income in the CT expense above PAT but this seems unusual.
I can't find anything in the FRS guidance; any pointers appreciated!