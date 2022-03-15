0

This question relates to UK corporation tax prepared under FRS 102.

When a company records a loss in a year, it's able to carry back that loss to a prior period if it has previously made a profit, and can do this on the CT600 form.

However, when preparing the accounts what's the usual practice to record the CT receivable?

E.g. if the loss is £19k and tax reclaimed is £1k, would you post:

  1. DR Corporation tax receivable £1k, CR Retained earnings £1k, or
  2. DR Corporation tax receivable £1k, CR Corporation tax expense £1k

If it's 2, then the P&L shows a positive income in the CT expense above PAT but this seems unusual.

I can't find anything in the FRS guidance; any pointers appreciated!

