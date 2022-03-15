This question already has answers here: Tax implications of restricted stock units (3 answers) Closed 2 hours ago .

I have some RSUs in 2021 and some of them got vested. I see that in my H&R Block software it states that these were reported on my W2 and I think they were. So my question is how is this vesting affecting my tax return? So if they are reported on the W2, that means that these are taxable income I made in 2021, even if I did not sell them? And how was the RSU income calculated exactly?