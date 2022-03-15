I have some RSUs in 2021 and some of them got vested. I see that in my H&R Block software it states that these were reported on my W2 and I think they were. So my question is how is this vesting affecting my tax return? So if they are reported on the W2, that means that these are taxable income I made in 2021, even if I did not sell them? And how was the RSU income calculated exactly?
Say I got 100 shares of RSUs vested and released in 2021. And on my W2 it was reported as $20000 income. Does that mean the stock price for these were $200 when they got vested? How was this decided? And if I hold on to the stocks and sell them in the future, say in 2031 I sell them for $300 per share, I need to pay tax on
($300-$200)x100=$10000 as capital gain? Will ETrade keep track of the price when they were vested?