I have an Roth IRA through Wealthfront that I opened several years ago. I also have a company 401(k) through Fidelity NetBenefits.

Since the Roth IRA is a personal account (no employer match, no automatic withdrawal from paycheck), I have not contributed much to it. I can let what little money is there sit and earn a bit, but I was wondering if I can and should roll it over into my 401(k). Will there be tax and/or early withdrawal penalties? Is it even a good idea?

In my attempt to search for these answers, I see most people asking about rolling 401(k) into Roth IRA, but I am asking the opposite.