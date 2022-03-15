I lived full-time in Massachusetts in 2021. I have a rental property in another state (Michigan) and in 2021 I had rental income. This is reported on my federal tax return for 2021. Do I still need to file a Michigan tax return for year 2021?

This year for me is different because I am using H&R Block software to file my returns. Last year I used a tax prepare service and they filed the Michigan tax return 2020 for me, even though the income taxable was $0. I think they just noted on the MI-1040NR schedule 1 that the income was attributable to another state, which is MA. Should I do the same thing this year, or just not file the Michigan tax return at all?