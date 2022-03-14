"Why buy a 1-year Treasury Bill at 1.25%, when I can buy a 30-year Treasury Bond at 2.5%, and then in 1 year simply sell the 30-year T-bill?"

There are some good answers already but I think it would help to walk through a concrete scenario under your implied hypothesis.

The short version of the below is, firstly to assume that the auction of US Treasury Securities, one of the most massive and efficient markets in the world, is fairly price. Any fixed income security will fluctuate in value based on competitive rates available in the market, and a 30 year security will have a loooooong time to wait for the known maturity amount, and therefore a long period of volatility that could massively impact the price. Selling US Treasury securities into the market is quick and easy, but only at the price deemed fair by the market at that time, which will change based on market sentiment, whereas only waiting for maturity will deliver you a precisely defined value at the end of the term.

Before we go further, remember that a 1 year T-bill offers you the right to receive back from the government the face value of $1,000 in 12 months, with a discounted purchase price today based on how much the market is willing to buy that t-bill for [at 1.25% effective market rate, you would need to pay about $987 today, to buy a t-bill that gives you back $1k in a year, if you plug those numbers into a financial calculator].

First, assume you bought a 1-year T-bill today for $987. How much could you sell it for, if you needed to liquidate tomorrow? What does your gut say? It seems reasonable to assume that in an efficient market, selling something as liquid as a T-bill 1 day after purchase would give you back basically your original purchase price. This core assumption holds roughly true, with 2 caveats:

A 1-year t-bill essentially moves towards 'face value' [the $1,000 t-bill amount] every day, as it gets closer to maturity. If you held a t-bill that was going to mature tomorrow, then for someone to buy it from you today, you would want them to pay you very nearly the full $1,000 amount. So if you were to sell it the day after buying it, you should expect to receive back only slightly more than your original $987 purchase price, representing 1/365 days of interest accrued.

In between the time you purchase and the time you sell, interest rates in the market could change. Most concerning for a short term security would be the Federal Reserve changing the overnight rate on their lendings to financial institutions. If you bought a $1,000 t-bill yesterday for $987 [implying an effective interest rate of 1.25%], and the federal reserve increased its lending rate today by 25 basis points, then the market would demand more compensation for any new t-bills. If a new 1-year t-bill would cost someone $985 [implying a rate of 1.5% annually], then why would they pay $987 for the t-bill you bought yesterday? They wouldn't - they would demand that you drop your price to match their expectations, meaning if you sold tomorrow after a 0.25% drop in market interest rate, you would lose $2 in just a single day.

Regardless of what you could sell it for tomorrow, if you wait another 364 days, you will receive $1,000 in maturity value.

So, t-bills are incredibly liquid, because they are in high demand, and incredibly secure, because they are guaranteed by the US Government, but an efficient market price for those t-bills will still fluctuate based on revised market conditions.

Now expand that logic to look at a 30 year Treasury Bond instead. A Treasury bond pays out its stated interest rate [which is different than the effective interest rate considering all factors!] on the face value of the bond, every 6 months. The price of that bond will be discounted, just like the price of a 12 month Treasury Bill, based on what the market is willing to pay for it. If the bond has a $1,000 face value [amount returned in 30 years] and costs you $950, and pays you interest annually of 2.5%, then the implied interest rate is about 2.75%, if you plug that into a financial calculator. [Remember that the stated annual interest rate is only 1 component of bond pricing - you must also consider the discounted purchase price based on what the market is willing to pay for that bond].

What happens to the value of your Treasury Bond in 12 months, when you want to sell?

If there is effectively 0 change to the market conditions between now and next year, then a Treasury bond maturing in 29 years would have a fair value just slightly higher than $950. Remember you have already gotten 2 interest payments in the meantime totaling $25 [2.5% stated interest rate * $1,000 face value]. Just like with the t-bill, because you are 1 year closer to the 30-year maturity, you would expect that you should get something like 1/30th of the accrued differential between $950 and $1,000, because in 29 years a matured t-bill would return you its face value.

So again, with no change to market conditions, you could expect to sell back your treasury bond to someone else in the market for something like $950.5, having already received $25 in interest payments during the year. The value of receiving $975.5 interest + sale value over 1 year, at a cost of $950, implies an effective interest rate of about 2.65%. So not the full 2.75% we originally calculated as the implied interest rate, because you have only earned the first year's accrual of the differential between the initial price and the future face value of $1k.

This means that in a circumstance where there is no change to market conditions, buying a 30-year treasury bond would offer a higher return than buying a short-term t-bill, given the initial prices and implied interest rate for each. So why would anyone by the short-term t-bill then?

Let's finally look at what happens if the market conditions change.

Assume suddenly the market decides that a fair rate of interest for a 30-year t-bond isn't 2.75%, it's actually 3% [as determined by the trillions of dollars of fair market auctions of people buying that debt from the US government, probably based on something like an increasingly positive outlook on the global economic situation for the next decade which would imply a future increase to central bank comparative interest rates].

This means that someone buying a new bond wouldn't pay $950 for it anymore - they would pay something like only $896! When you try to sell your old t-bond in the market, you won't even get back your original purchase price - you would get back something like $898 [again, accruing a bit of additional value for the fact that you are only 29 years away from getting the $1k value value back, compared with a new 30-year bond that would take an extra year to mature].

$898 sale price in 1 year + $25 in interest payments during the year, means that you would get back $923 in total payments for something that cost you $950 in the first place - you would have lost $27! Compare that with a 1-year t-bill which would have cost you $987 and matured at $1,000, which would have been a cash profit for the year of $13 [the 1.25% we originally mentioned].

So in summary: