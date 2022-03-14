You seem to be implying that the price entered on an invoice is limited to the dealer cost. The amount listed in the "Unit Price" field is not only cost, it is the total price from the customer's perspective. So what you are describing is an amount defined by: "customer price = dealer cost + markup".

If you are worried about tracking totals gain via dealer markup, I would suggest you look up how gnucash implements capital gains, and how to account for that. The short version of the explanation is you have 2 columns in your asset ledger- "price in" and "price out". If you add the contents of each of those columns, you will have an imbalance where one column's sum will be greater than the other. You then transfer money into or out of the account from an "income:capital gains" account (without increasing or decreasing product quantity) to make the 2 sums equal. I believe this sort of accounting is also handled through gnucash's "lots" implementation, but you'd have to read up on that.