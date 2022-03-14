As part of my strategy to hedge against rampaging inflation (and assuming that Gold really is a good hedge against inflation, as it has generally been over the years), I'd like to purchase medium-term (~6 mo) Call options for Gold or a Gold-backed asset (preferably ETF). I have a (cash) account at Interactive Brokers, which I chose for their excellent Options trading functionality.

However, due to EEA regulations, any NYSE Arca-based Gold ETF I've found is disabled for me (https://ibkr.info/article/3203). I'm not in a position to change my status from retail investor.

Is there any Gold-backed asset that is available for EEA investors and allows options trading? I'm not interested in selling options, only buying. It would be perfect if this asset is available in one of the markets, provided by IBKR, and ideally it would be available for cash accounts (which makes sense to me, as buying options is inherently a limited risk operation).

What I've tried:

Investopedia Best Gold ETFs for Q2 2022 -> These assets are not available for me - see the link above

The Best Gold ETF For Europeans -> Tried most of these and they are available, but have no Options trading, unlike NYSE Arca

More broadly, my goals and limitations are: