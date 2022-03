In GnuCash, I cannot for the life of me figure out how to handle sales tax on a billable expense with markup, where you've already paid a portion of the sales tax on an item.

For example, say I buy an item for a client job online for $100 and there is a 10% sales tax already added in. I want to add a 15% markup, but also need to account for the additional sales tax of 8.5% and have it split into my state's tax table (state, county, local tax rates).

Any help would be greatly appreciated.