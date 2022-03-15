0

I have a partnership of freelancers who run client projects through the company.

If a partner works on a project for X hours the client is billed for X hours and the partner is entitled to a portion of those hours. For a very simple instance (fabricated to remove the concept of profit and stick to the point of my question) maybe they are paid $150 / hr and bill at $150 / hr. This would result in the following transactions:

  1. The partner invoices the partnership for their portion of the work (X * 150).
  2. The partnership invoices the client for the work (X * 150).
  3. The partnership pays the partner for their work (X * 150).
  4. The client pays the partnership for the work (X * 150).

What would the journal entry for the partnership-specific transactions look like? At the end of the day the partner's withdrawal should result in a zero net change on their equity stake, since their equity increased by X * 150 at the point of billing the client and their equity decreased by X * 150 at the point of billing the partnership.

What I've Tried

I have an Equity:Partner:{PartnerName} account for each partner in my chart of accounts.

I also have Liabilities:AccountsPayable, Assets:AccountsReceivable and Assets:Bank:TheRelevantProjectFund

Is the solution here to create a new Expenses:Partner:{PartnerName} for each partner, essentially treating them as a contractor for these purposes? I know that an expense / withdraw account is the suggested practice for draws against equity but wasn't sure this counted as a draw against equity since the partner is the one entitled to the earned capital in the first place.

    IMHO it is very unlikely any of this should affect equity, only accounts payable and receivable. Of course in real life there should also be a difference between what is received from/billed to the client and what is sent to/billed by the partner, as the partnership will incur costs. Alternatively, everything may remain in the partnership (you only bill the client and receive money from them), and at some point dividends are paid. There are of course also all sorts of tax considerations (including VAT/GST if that exists in your location).
    – jcaron
    yesterday
    It hardly even seems like the business itself is a partnership, if all revenues are immediately and directly attributed to the individual who's working. If this is for an accounting class, ask your professor, because there's probably something you're missing in the overall scheme of things. If this is actually real, highly suggest you consider what you're trying to achieve by forming a partnership in the first place.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    yesterday
  • Thank you @jcaron this makes sense. So what I'm hearing is that I should make expense accounts to balance the AP entries. If you are interested in posting as an answer I'd gladly upvote / mark as an answer!
    – slifty
    yesterday
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon Thank you for your concern! No, not for a class; yes this is a real company, though a non-traditional one -- biffud.com. I removed complexity from the question / simplified the numbers since I didn't want folks to have to worry about the concept of profit in their answers. We also have costs beyond just partners hours which are billed at different rates.
    – slifty
    yesterday
  • @slifty No, as stated above, accounts payable and receivable. If the "partners" actually send invoices, just ignore the fact they are partners or employees, they are suppliers. They bill you, you pay them.
    – jcaron
    yesterday