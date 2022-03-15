Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 13 hours ago. Improve this question

I have a partnership of freelancers who run client projects through the company.

If a partner works on a project for X hours the client is billed for X hours and the partner is entitled to a portion of those hours. For a very simple instance (fabricated to remove the concept of profit and stick to the point of my question) maybe they are paid $150 / hr and bill at $150 / hr. This would result in the following transactions:

The partner invoices the partnership for their portion of the work ( X * 150 ). The partnership invoices the client for the work ( X * 150 ). The partnership pays the partner for their work ( X * 150 ). The client pays the partnership for the work ( X * 150 ).

What would the journal entry for the partnership-specific transactions look like? At the end of the day the partner's withdrawal should result in a zero net change on their equity stake, since their equity increased by X * 150 at the point of billing the client and their equity decreased by X * 150 at the point of billing the partnership.

What I've Tried

I have an Equity:Partner:{PartnerName} account for each partner in my chart of accounts.

I also have Liabilities:AccountsPayable , Assets:AccountsReceivable and Assets:Bank:TheRelevantProjectFund