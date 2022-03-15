I have a partnership of freelancers who run client projects through the company.
If a partner works on a project for X hours the client is billed for X hours and the partner is entitled to a portion of those hours. For a very simple instance (fabricated to remove the concept of profit and stick to the point of my question) maybe they are paid $150 / hr and bill at $150 / hr. This would result in the following transactions:
- The partner invoices the partnership for their portion of the work (
X * 150).
- The partnership invoices the client for the work (
X * 150).
- The partnership pays the partner for their work (
X * 150).
- The client pays the partnership for the work (
X * 150).
What would the journal entry for the partnership-specific transactions look like? At the end of the day the partner's withdrawal should result in a zero net change on their equity stake, since their equity increased by
X * 150 at the point of billing the client and their equity decreased by
X * 150 at the point of billing the partnership.
What I've Tried
I have an
Equity:Partner:{PartnerName} account for each partner in my chart of accounts.
I also have
Liabilities:AccountsPayable,
Assets:AccountsReceivable and
Assets:Bank:TheRelevantProjectFund
Is the solution here to create a new
Expenses:Partner:{PartnerName} for each partner, essentially treating them as a contractor for these purposes? I know that an expense / withdraw account is the suggested practice for draws against equity but wasn't sure this counted as a draw against equity since the partner is the one entitled to the earned capital in the first place.