This post was returned to Economics Stack Exchange. It is not currently accepting new answers or interactions. Learn more Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Closed yesterday .

I'm new to investment. I need to know what are the best ideas to constitute equities portfolio in 2022. Would you please provide resources, tools and guidances for this purpose ?

Also, in Europe, there is a specific regulation and a "Plan d'épargne en Action" which exonerates benefits from taxes. Would it be possible to provide resources that support this type of configuration ?

Regards,