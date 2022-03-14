0

Say, I bought 10 stocks at average price B at different times and then decide to sell 5 out of them at price S at one go. We neglect the brokerage charges here.

  1. Is there a way to estimate the profit or do we need to keep track of the purchase history?

  2. Which stocks get sold first? Since one may still like to hold the cheapest stocks, so could one selectively pick up stocks with higher prices or does the exchange decide in its own one way?

  3. Does the rule of FIFO or LIFO apply here and is it universal across all the exchanges in the globe?

Improve this question
5
  • 1
    Are you asking about profits for tax purposes? Or some other purpose? If for tax purposes, you'd need to specify a country. The US, for example, allows you to choose either FIFO or specific lots when selling. Other countries likely have similar rules but may have different options or defaults.
    – Justin Cave
    yesterday
  • No, just want to calculate the total returns from my investment in a quarter or year. Presently I've invested only in Indian exchanges.
    – hbaromega
    yesterday
  • If you are calculating a number merely for your own personal purposes, you are free to choose whatever approach appeals to you. No one is, for example, going to legally compel you to do the bookkeeping to track which shares were sold at what time for a number that you are using merely to track your personal investments just as no one is going to compel you to do the calculation in the first place. Or limit you to calculating it only one way. It's only if you intend to use this number for something like calculating your taxes that someone other than you will care what method you use.
    – Justin Cave
    yesterday
  • @JustinCave Nope, I used to think that my average buy price won't be affected after partially selling. But that didn't happen when I checked. That possibly means I need to track my stocks and this exercise can be tedious.
    – hbaromega
    23 hours ago
  • Sorry, I don't follow. You can use any method you want. If your actual problem is that you want to match the calculation that some other system is making, you'd need to specify what system you are trying to match and look at what algorithm that particular system is using. "Average buy price" for example might mean "Average purchase price of all the shares you currently hold" which would change when you sell or it might mean "Average purchase price of all the shares of this stock you have ever purchased" which would not change when you partially sell but the former would be more logical.
    – Justin Cave
    23 hours ago
0

  1. You cannot keep track of P&L with only average cost per share. You need total cost as well as total current value. If you sell (or even buy another) stock, that number must also be accounted for.

  2. Exchanges do not decide which shares are sold if selling partial lots. That is your decision to make, assuming that your tax laws permit this.

  3. In the USA, FIFO is the default method unless you designate another option. Universality? Tax law varies from country to country.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.