Say, I bought 10 stocks at average price B at different times and then decide to sell 5 out of them at price S at one go. We neglect the brokerage charges here.

Is there a way to estimate the profit or do we need to keep track of the purchase history?

Which stocks get sold first? Since one may still like to hold the cheapest stocks, so could one selectively pick up stocks with higher prices or does the exchange decide in its own one way?