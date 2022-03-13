-1

The stock market in the US has been falling with consecutive losses. What is the best stock to sell:

  • when everything was bought 9 months, less than a year ago?
  • when everything was bought more than a year ago?

In order to reduce:

  • losses
  • taxes

EDIT

I forgot to mention that I am thinking of selling in order fund the down payment and closing costs for a place. I would not have considered selling anything otherwise.

Improve this question
1
  • 2
    Remember "Buy low, sell high"? You are talking about doing the opposite.
    – JohnFx
    yesterday
0

Regarding future gain or loss on the remaining shares, it makes no difference what the cost basis of the shares to be sold now is, as long as the number of shares is the same. Nor does the purchase date matter either. For example, you bought 100 shares at $24 and 100 shares at $25. If you sell 100 shares now, you will be left with 100 shares and either way, you'll make $100 for every $1 that the share price rises and you'll lose $100 for every $ that share price drops.

However, it will matter when it comes to taxation. If underwater, selling the higher cost basis shares will provide a larger capital loss (limited to $3k per year). If profitable, selling the higher cost basis shares will minimize the capital gain.

Lastly, long term capital gains have a lower tax rate so that should also be considered when choosing which shares to designate for sale.

Improve this answer
4
  • 1
    How does selling the lower cost basis shares provide a larger capital loss? If I have 2 shares with cost bases of 100 and 150 and the current price is 40, wouldn't I get the larger loss from selling the $150 stock?
    – heretoinfinity
    yesterday
  • Regarding taxation, does that mean that if the loss is 10,000, I only get to claim $3000 and the remaining $7000 is gone and can't be claimed in future years?
    – heretoinfinity
    yesterday
  • I also added an edit as to how I landed on this situation
    – heretoinfinity
    yesterday
  • 1
    Yep, that was a typo. Edited and fixed. Losses offset gains. After that, you get to deduct only $3k per year unless you have Trader Tax Status which is only available to full time, high volume traders. So a $10k loss would take 4 tax years to claim, assuming that you do not have subsequent offsetting gains.
    – Bob Baerker
    yesterday
0

What is the best stock to sell:

when everything was bought 9 months, less than a year ago?
when everything was bought more than a year ago?

also:

thinking of selling in order fund the down payment and closing costs for a place.

This assumes that you have enough shares of a single company to get the money you want, or that you will be selling a combination of investments to get the money you want.

You state you want to reduce losses and taxes, but the question is also what do you see happening in the next few months/years? Which do you want to still own next year?

Losses aren't taxed. Therefore there is no tax factor. If your losses in 2022 will be more than $3,000 then you will not be able to deduct all the losses this year, but will have to spread it out over several years

Make sure that you factor in any shares that you purchases from any dividends you earned since you owned the shares. They will have a different cost basis.

Improve this answer
2
  • Could you clarify your second last sentence?
    – heretoinfinity
    yesterday
  • If you received dividends and used them to purchase additional shares, those shares will have a different cost basis then the ones purchased with the initial investment. Also factor in shares bought at different times.
    – mhoran_psprep
    yesterday

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.