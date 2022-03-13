What is the best stock to sell: when everything was bought 9 months, less than a year ago? when everything was bought more than a year ago?

also:

thinking of selling in order fund the down payment and closing costs for a place.

This assumes that you have enough shares of a single company to get the money you want, or that you will be selling a combination of investments to get the money you want.

You state you want to reduce losses and taxes, but the question is also what do you see happening in the next few months/years? Which do you want to still own next year?

Losses aren't taxed. Therefore there is no tax factor. If your losses in 2022 will be more than $3,000 then you will not be able to deduct all the losses this year, but will have to spread it out over several years

Make sure that you factor in any shares that you purchases from any dividends you earned since you owned the shares. They will have a different cost basis.