First the facts:

I opened a Swissquote account in mid 2018 (a broker similar to Robinhood in the US).

My balance today: loss of -1'500 CHF, with a total investment of 26'000 francs.

Especially the Coinbase and Gitlab shares have contributed to the loss. I was massively wrong.

Some others perform well, from some Swiss companies I even get dividends.

Actually I like to buy stocks, is like a little hobby, but my results are very bad. Especially compared to the market average.

I realized I am too stupid to buy individual stocks, should I use a robo-advisor?

Another option would be to just buy index funds, that is also advised a lot here and from my friends.