I ask merely about options on leveraged ETF's (LETF) here, not LETF's themselves. I read Money StackExchange's warnings against LETF's. But what do you reckon of buying 2 year OTM (Out of The Money) LEAPS on LETFs with merely a bitsy percentage of your wealth, particularly as a hedge against a market crash or rally? Is this sagacious, savvy?

For example, before COVID, I spent an average of $4000 USD yearly on vacations. But since COVID, I don't want to travel. Thus I would spend < $4000 USD to buy options on LETF's.

2 personal examples

On October 4 2021, I bought $2000 USD of OTM call options on YANG (Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares), expiring in January 2024. I reckoned that Evergrande and Chinese real estate corporations possibly could default, and crash the Chinese economy.

On January 31 2022, I bought $2000 USD of OTM call options on ERX (Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares), expiring in Jan 2024. I reckoned that Russia would invade Ukraine, then skyrocket gas and oil prices.

So far so good! So far their returns are positive! But I'm just a pharmacist. I never studied finance, economics, or statistics.

Notice of Non-Affiliation and Disclaimer

I am not authorized or endorsed by — or in any way affiliated with — Direxion or any of its subsidiaries.

