I have found plenty of compounding interest spreadsheets but none that include the relevant investment fee.

example First column is the sub headings: A1/ Initial Principle A2/ Annual Interest Rate A3/ Annual fee A4/ Compounding periods per year A5/ Number of years A6/ Final Amount

Second column is the numbers: C1/ total amount in currency C2/ Interest amount in % C3/ Number of compounding periods in numerical C4/ number of years C5/ FEE %

Below is the formula i have used for final amount

=C1*(1+C2/C3)^(C3*C4)

How would i include the fee in this?

Also how would i show the total fee & interest incurred after the set number of years?

Any help truly appreciated.

    How often is the fee applied? Annually?
    – D Stanley
    25 mins ago
If the fee is applied annually, you would first get the annual returns, then adjust for the annual fee, then compound for C4 years, so the formula would be:

=C1*((((1+C2/C3)^C3)*(1-C5))^C4)

Note that (1+C2/C3)^C3 is just the annualized growth rate of the account, and if you call that A, then the formula simplifies to:

=C1*((X*(1-C5))^C4)

