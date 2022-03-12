I have found plenty of compounding interest spreadsheets but none that include the relevant investment fee.

example First column is the sub headings: A1/ Initial Principle A2/ Annual Interest Rate A3/ Annual fee A4/ Compounding periods per year A5/ Number of years A6/ Final Amount

Second column is the numbers: C1/ total amount in currency C2/ Interest amount in % C3/ Number of compounding periods in numerical C4/ number of years C5/ FEE %

Below is the formula i have used for final amount

=C1*(1+C2/C3)^(C3*C4)

How would i include the fee in this?

Also how would i show the total fee & interest incurred after the set number of years?

Any help truly appreciated.