I'm being offered a remote position for an US company. The recruiter mentioned that I will have to pay taxes in the US and also they will process my visa, but I'll continue working from Costa Rica (never working from the US).

Just to be clear: I'm not trying to evade taxes. Just I don't want to sign for a overcomplex process that may be worse than my current total compensation.

Is right that I would have to pay US taxes without being an US citizen, without working there and maybe just a visa.

Given the previous situation, I could pay taxes there and ask for a tax return?

I would have to pay taxes in my home country? And being double taxed... (My country don't have any relief treatment for double taxing with US).

I would have to pay US taxes on other income that I generate in my home country?

Is that normal? Should I ask the recruiter for a more traditional/simpler payment arrangement.

If I have stocks: I wouldn't be able to say that I don't have economic activity in the US. So I would have to pay additional US taxes on my current stocks, right?

    Scam alert: if you're working remotely from your home country then there's no sensible reason for needing a visa. If the next step of the "recruitment" process involves you paying some sort of deposit or processing fee or whatever, then it's 99.99999% certainly a scam.
    – brhans
    1 hour ago
    You don't pay US income tax, unless you are a US citizen or work in the USA. You are neither. Scammers often use red flags like this to filter out the less gullible. And as brhans says, if they ask you for money it's most definitely a scam.
    – gnasher729
    59 mins ago
  Thanks, but no, definitely is not a scam. Is a well know company and the recruiter and hiring manager is well known. Afaik they are new with the remote/abroad offers and may be just trying to extrapolate the remote/within USA process to other countries.
    – estebarb
    56 mins ago
  Be careful. Scammers have used the names of decent companies before. At least check on the company's own website if they are hiring. And if they ask for money, it's a scam.
    – gnasher729
    12 mins ago

