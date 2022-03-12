I'm being offered a remote position for an US company. The recruiter mentioned that I will have to pay taxes in the US and also they will process my visa, but I'll continue working from Costa Rica (never working from the US).

Just to be clear: I'm not trying to evade taxes. Just I don't want to sign for a overcomplex process that may be worse than my current total compensation.

Is right that I would have to pay US taxes without being an US citizen, without working there and maybe just a visa.

Given the previous situation, I could pay taxes there and ask for a tax return?

I would have to pay taxes in my home country? And being double taxed... (My country don't have any relief treatment for double taxing with US).

I would have to pay US taxes on other income that I generate in my home country?

Is that normal? Should I ask the recruiter for a more traditional/simpler payment arrangement.

If I have stocks: I wouldn't be able to say that I don't have economic activity in the US. So I would have to pay additional US taxes on my current stocks, right?