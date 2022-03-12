0

I came across the following exercise:

You put $1000 into a savings account today that offers a 5% APR with semi-annual compounding.

  1. What is the effective annual rate of the saving account?
  2. How much money will you have in the account after 2 years?

I could choose from the following answer options:

  1. 0.1025, 0.0975, 1.1025, 0.0250
  2. 814.5, 1102.5, 1215.51, 902.5

My calculation:

For 1.: Using following formula: EAR = (1 + APR/k)^k - 1, where APR = 0.05 and k=2

My result EAR = 5.06% which is clearly not one of the possible answers. So where is my mistake?

For 2.: I calculated the FV after two years using above EAR.

FV(1000) = 1000*(1+EAR)^2 = 1115.14 which is again clearly not one of the possible answers. I know that 2 has to be a consequential error, because 1. is not correct. So I would highly appreciate it if anyone could explain to me what I should have done.

Improve this question
New contributor
Anton2107 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Anton2107 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.