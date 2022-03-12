When can Leveraged ETFs behoove amateur retail investors? When's it shrewd for amateur investors to buy LETFs?

Most posts on LETFs here warn against them for amateur retail investors. But how can you Counter Argue https://money.stackexchange.com/a/11641, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/12300, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/51874, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/69888, https://money.stackexchange.com/a/129774?

We are playing Devil's Advocate here. Your answer MUST plump and tout for LETF's for amateur retail investors, even if LETFs are against your personal belief.

2 personal examples

On October 4 2021, I bought $2000 USD of call options on YANG (Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares). I reckoned that Evergrande and Chinese real estate corporations possibly could default, and crash the Chinese economy.

On January 31 2022, I bought $2000 USD of call options on ERX (Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares). I reckoned that Russia would invade Ukraine, then skyrocket gas and oil prices.

So far so good! So far their returns are positive! But I'm just a pharmacist. I never studied finance, economics, or statistics.