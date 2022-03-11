There's a pattern I often see on companies balance sheets that I don't understand. The company will fail to generate a profit for the year, however their equity (assets - liabilities) increases.

I'll use the company CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) as an example. They had -$234 million net income for 2021.

However their equity increased from $871 million in 2020, to $1.04 billion in 2021.

Are there ways other than net income to increase equity? Or are there ways a company can make money that doesn't count toward net income (like maybe selling shares)?