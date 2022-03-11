0

There's a pattern I often see on companies balance sheets that I don't understand. The company will fail to generate a profit for the year, however their equity (assets - liabilities) increases.

I'll use the company CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) as an example. They had -$234 million net income for 2021.

Net Income

However their equity increased from $871 million in 2020, to $1.04 billion in 2021.

Equity

Are there ways other than net income to increase equity? Or are there ways a company can make money that doesn't count toward net income (like maybe selling shares)?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.