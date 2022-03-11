0

Let's assume there is an interest rate of 0.61%. So, the interest is 0.61% AER which is then divided by 365 and paid daily. The interest rate is for the year, not per day however interest is paid daily.

A calculation found online is shown below:

enter image description here

I am putting an amount of 20000 as an example. Based on the image above I should get the following:

[20000*(1+0.00001671232)^30]−20000

which means the interest is nearly 10 pounds for 30 days? And 122 pounds for 365 days?

A calculator for a normal interest online for a year also gave me this: enter image description here

In either case, the interest seems a bit unreal for a fcsc bank. Is there a chance that I will get taxed on any amount?

If you put 20,000 into a bank and they pay 0.61% over a year then that will mean

20,000 * 0.0061 = 122 of interest

The compounding will raise that number slightly.

0.61% seems good today, but a few decades ago you could get 10 times that much.

The question about is it taxable, depends on the jurisdiction and what other income you have.

1
  • Lloyds and highstreet banks give around 0.01% lately. 0.62% was a shock for me. I wonder if I can find an even better one
    – Datacrawler
    6 mins ago

