Let's assume there is an interest rate of 0.61%. So, the interest is 0.61% AER which is then divided by 365 and paid daily. The interest rate is for the year, not per day however interest is paid daily.

A calculation found online is shown below:

I am putting an amount of 20000 as an example. Based on the image above I should get the following:

[20000*(1+0.00001671232)^30]−20000

which means the interest is nearly 10 pounds for 30 days? And 122 pounds for 365 days?

A calculator for a normal interest online for a year also gave me this:

In either case, the interest seems a bit unreal for a fcsc bank. Is there a chance that I will get taxed on any amount?