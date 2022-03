I need to forestall the payee from assigning or endorsing — are these the correct legal terms? — my cheque to someone else. Should I write "Not Negotiable"? "No transfer allowed"?

"For Deposit Only" is wrong, because this means that the check must be deposited into the bearer's account, i.e., it can't be cashed; it doesn't mean the bearer must be the same person it's made out to.

I already know — and am NOT asking — about writing NOT NEGOTIABLE between two lines on the front.