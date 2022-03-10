Please do not confuse it with this question here. It is about a different source of income and a different filling status.

Context: I came to the USA via F2 (student visa) in September 2021 after getting married. My husband’s status is resident alien and he has an SSN (he was on F1 visa for the entire 2021). We have filed a joint income tax return for the first time in 2021. I have income in India via salary and consultancy and no income in the USA. My husband's complete income is from the USA.

Questions:

What is the limit above which I will have to disclose my income from India in our US income tax return? What is the upper limit of income from India above which it will be taxable in the USA? (Already paying tax in India)

Please feel free to ask if the situation is not clear.