The sale may be classified as a wash sale depending on when you sell the stock that you subsequently bought. If you sell the stock in the same tax year then whether you claim the loss or apply the loss to the cost basis of the stock doesn't matter - you get the same result either way (either a loss or a smaller gain). If you don't sell the stock in the same year, the loss will just get applied to the cost basis of the stock, resulting in a smaller gain (and less tax) in the year that you do sell.

The fact that you bought at a higher price than you sold is irrelevant.

Note that a wash sale never means "the loss didn't happen". It just defers the tax deduction for the loss until you ultimately close the position. The purpose of the law is to reduce "tax loss harvesting" where you sell a position and immediately re-buy (or buy right before you sell) in order to get a tax deduction without changing your overall position.