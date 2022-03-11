I've seen a hypothetical case of two brothers, one of whom invested until 25 and stopped. The other invested from 25 until 65. The brother who invested earlier winds up with more money. Does anyone know where I can find this parable online? I wanted to show it to my kids.
Google 'retirement calculator' and put in some numbers yourself to see what different scenarios would look like. Better to teach yourself first, before you try to teach your kids.
Clark Howard touches on this topic a lot: clark.com/personal-finance-credit/summer-job-millionaire
I first ran into it in a highschool Dave Ramsey class. youtube.com/watch?v=eIOUGZcmauo
Do a search for "Ben and Arthur". The problem with most versions of this chart is that it uses a high discount rate (14% IIRC), but it is still illustrative.
The reality is none of us are either Ben or Arthur. Most have crappy jobs at the start of our career so we have little money to invest. As our career progresses we get raises and jobs with better benefits like higher 401K matches. More and more money is freed to invest.
So the illustration is very unrealistic but provides an insight into the power of compounding.
1Engineering interns get $20 to start. Live efficiently, live below your means, don't chase the Jones'es next door, and for fks sake, don't go into debt.– paulj17 hours ago
3@paulj that is nothing nowadays. A buger combo at mcdonalds is 12.00$. 20$ an hour is absolutely nothing nowadays.– JonH10 hours ago
2Wendy's has $4 and $5 combos. You'll get much more money to invest!– Ark-kun6 hours ago
2@JonH Then cook yourself? If you have a $20 per hour job then you won't have to work 16 hour days to make a living, so you'll have time to cook. There are tons of recipes that are tasty and nutritional despite costing less than $2 per portion. Make the math for that; assume homecooked costs $2 per portion and fast food costs $10 per portion (for simplicity) and with two meals a day that means you save $240 per month if you cook all your meals. That is a pretty good monthly savings 6 hours ago
@AnjuMaaka You do understand that this issue is not one purely monetary, but compounded by the issue of energy and time ? Somebody living on minimum wage, or even a bit above like 20$, often do not have the time and energy needed for cooking, which push them to easier food, like Wendy's or McDonalds.– DrakaSAN2 hours ago
This page from a UK pension provider provides similar information. It compares the result at age 65 for the same monthly investment from age 0 to 18, versus from age 25 to 65. The 'tax relief' is UK specific, but the effect of compounding isn't:
The meaning of life is not to achieve a high ranking in a scoreboard upon death, where the scoreboard says "Who has more money left".
Investment and Debt are tools for achieving consistent "spending" aka enjoyment throughout entire lifetime.
In typical economics theory, a person who is young would spend money by borrowing (from parents and student loan providers). A person who is old would spend money by using money saved from the past. If you borrow too much aka spend too much, your spending when you are old will not be consistent. If you save too much aka spend too less, your spending when you are young will not be consistent.
Mathematically, whoever spends the most in a lifetime (discounted by inflation) is the winner.
The formal theory on this is Life-Cycle Hypothesis.
