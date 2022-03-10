0

Context: I came to the USA via F2 (student visa) in September 2021 after getting married. My husband’s status is resident alien and he has an SSN (he was on F1 visa for the entire 2021). We have filed a joint income tax return for the first time in 2021. With the tax return, we have applied for my ITIN as well. It is expected to come only after 18th April 2022 (deadline for contributing for 2021 ROTH).

Questions:

  1. I want to contribute to my Roth IRA for the year 2021. Is there any way I can do that without having my ITIN before 18th April 2022?
  2. Can I contribute to my account for 2021 after 18th April 2022?

Please feel free to ask if the situation is not clear.

