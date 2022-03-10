I'm currently renting a 1 Bd. apartment about 1000 sq. ft. where the "heat is included". The electric bill was extremely high one month (used 900 kWh). I found out that the community is run on gas heat, but noticed that there's a Heat Pump listed in the breaker box, which may be drawing electricity. I'm currently testing the electric meter not using heat one day, and heat the next day to see if there's a jump in usage.

If it turns out that using heat is causing a large usage of electricity, does the landlord pay at least part of my electric bill? What if they refuse if I offer them the evidence? Any advice how to proceed here?