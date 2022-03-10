Well, I m earing everywhere in the news that Russia has to pay a debt denominated in euro or americain dollar on march 16 and that the credit rating was downgraded to junk which means they are worthless.

As far I understand they are also quoted on foreign stock exchanges since the Mosow stock exchange is closed since the start of the war.

But in reality, they are payable in rubble where the creditor can request a russian bank account labelled S which disallow exchanging or performing transfers to foreign banks.

At least officially because I know a couple of Russian cryptocurrencies exchanges not performing any kind of identity check, mostly operating from countries like panama supporting only russian or Kazakh fiat payments methods which I used for a long time for crypto to crypto exchanges. I never used them for fiat payments because it seems the banking sector is less competitive in russia which means there s 7% to 15% fee for depositing rubbles according to the chosen payment method.

But what are such said bounds and where to buy them? I m meaning on a platform which would allow to claim the corresponding rubbles.