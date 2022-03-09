Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PayPal has stopped its services in Russia. Suppose a Russian citizen has some amount of money in RUB left on a PayPal account, and wants to emigrate. Can this money be used abroad? Can it be converted to another currency (of the destination country)? Can money be transferred to this account (e.g. from a new employer)? Can the money present in the account somehow be converted to cash on the same day the person leaves Russia (I'm assuming the Russian debit cards won't work abroad, and creating a foreign one will take several weeks after arrival to the destination country)?