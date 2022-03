I contributed 6k to a roth IRA early last year for 2021. I later got married and am now over the income threshold entirely.

I'm under the impression that the best option to avoid losses is to recharacterize the contribution to a traditional ira. merrill lynch is telling me I need to withdraw it, which looks like it will cost 15% (10 federal, 5 state).

Is there any reason I should not be able to recharacterize to avoid the 6% tax hit?