0

I know many value investors emphasized that we need to buy a stock with margin of safety since our estimation for intrinsic value is not precise. By this way, we can lose less when our estimation is wrong and we can earn a lot if our prediction is correct.

My question is that if the intrinsic value we calculated is correct and we buy the stock at its intrinsic value and sell it at its intrinsic value several years later, is the annual return rate for holding this stock equal to discount rate?

(Assumptions: 1.We use DCF model to calculate intrinsic value. 2.We assume our estimation for intrinsic value is correct. 3.We assume the discount rate and the company's grow rate does not change during these years. )

Improve this question
New contributor
Equity_Rookie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Just to nitpick a bit - there is no 'correct" intrinsic value. You can calculate an "intrinsic value" based on different methods (DCF, fundamentals, etc.) that uses some rate (or rates) to discount future cash flows. If you buy the stock at one price and sell it for another, the return on that investment is not necessarily the same as the discount factor used to calculate either price. The value now could be based on a different discount rate, or the cash flows could be different that predicted.

Improve this answer
1
  • Thanks for your reply. I just edit my question to make it clear. Based on my calculation, I think they are equal under my assumptions. Just want to make sure my calculation is correct.
    – Equity_Rookie
    16 mins ago

Your Answer

Equity_Rookie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.