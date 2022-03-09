I know many value investors emphasized that we need to buy a stock with margin of safety since our estimation for intrinsic value is not precise. By this way, we can lose less when our estimation is wrong and we can earn a lot if our prediction is correct.

My question is that if the intrinsic value we calculated is correct and we buy the stock at its intrinsic value and sell it at its intrinsic value several years later, is the annual return rate for holding this stock equal to discount rate?

(Assumptions: 1.We use DCF model to calculate intrinsic value. 2.We assume our estimation for intrinsic value is correct. 3.We assume the discount rate and the company's grow rate does not change during these years. )