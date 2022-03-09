0

I file my US taxes via TurboTax as a US lawful permanent resident. Some of my RSUs vested in 2021, which I partly sold in 2021. My employer uses E-Trade for RSUs. E-Trade reports on Form 1099-B that the cost basis for vested RSUs is 0 USD, which is untrue. I can go to https://us.etrade.com/etx/pxy/tax-center and click on Stock Plan Transactions Supplement to view the Adjusted Cost Basis.

In TurboTax, after reporting in Box 1e - Cost basis the Adjusted Cost Basis, must I check The cost basis is incorrect or missing on my 1099‑B?

enter image description here

Improve this question
1

Yes, because it is incorrect or missing on your 1099-B. This makes it easier for the IRS matching program to identify mistakes. Your return will not match the 1099-B they've received, so by checking this box you're essentially telling them that this is expected (and not that you mistyped something on your return).

Improve this answer
1

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.