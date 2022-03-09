Exchange rate of EUR/RUB and USD/RUB on Forex and Moscow Exchange seem to be considerably different and the graphs don't even look similar after some point:

EURRUB_TOM / MOEX: 118.99

USDRUB_TOM / MOEX: 105.00

EURRUB / FOREX: 131.46

USDRUB / FOREX: 122.36

Which one should I consider the one closer to reality, as in which price should I expect the actual banks to base their exchange rate on? What is the reason for this discrepancy?

P.S. I'm new to all this, I've just created an account TradingView to see the graphs, I don't know how all this usually works. I'm just trying to understand what's going on.