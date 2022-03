An LLC in which I had units IPOed. I chose to have some of the units converted into stock instead of receiving cash. (Yeah, didn't expect tech implosion, but that doesn't matter for this.)

I understand that this is a taxable event just like the units that were converted into shares and sold for cash. But, on what form do I report this? (There is no tax to be paid as the units were held by a tax-exempt entity.)