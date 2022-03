As a recipient of SSI, I am not permitted to exceed a maximum resource limit of $2000.

The SSA definition of "resources" is vague, but is basically liquid assets, including: bank accounts, stocks, mutual funds, savings bonds, land, vehicles, and life insurance.

Exceptions are made for a home that is the recipient's residence, one vehicle that is in active use, burial spaces, etc.

But what about assets like cryptocurrency and/or financial trusts? Are they exempt from this policy?