we have a "humble" partnership LLC for an airbnb real estate rental unit.
I believe Im supposed to put most/all of the incomes/expenses on form 8825 and not on page 1 of the 1065 but my question is what DO i put on the 1065?
do I include my state lic fees on the 8825 under misc or put them on page 1 of 1065?
do i put all my depreciation (including sec 179) on 8825 and NOT on 1065 line 12 ?
am i correct that for this real estate rental 'business' there will be almost zero entries on form 1065... only sch K line 2 (the total income for both partners) and then again in "analysis of net income" line 2b ii ( i am considering us both active limited partners since we 'manage' the airbnb rentals