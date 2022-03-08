The way I thought stocked worked was like this:
- You buy them.
- You wait for years or decades.
- At some point, you sell them and then they may be worth a lot more, so you gain money.
Thus, they are technically worthless as long as they are "held". You only get the "benefit" when actually selling them, except for the feeling of knowing that you can do that.
But then there are apparently stocks that will regularly send you money for simply owning them. That is, you don't lose any of the stocks/shares, but you get money sent to you for "free", simply because you own the stocks.
Is this common or uncommon? Why would a company want to give away money like that if they don't have to?