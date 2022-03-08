Yes, it is common, and historically was the primary reason to hold stocks at all. The process you're describing is the price appreciation component of stock returns, where your return is based on buying the stock at a low price and selling it at a high price. The other component of returns however are dividends, which are cash payments to shareholders.

When you own a stock, you are owning a piece of the company, and as such are (roughly speaking) entitled to the assets of that company. That includes profit, and any profit that is not retained by the company should be paid back to the shareholders in the form of a dividend, as incentive to own the stock.

In today's environment, the most famous stocks, (Google, Tesla, Amazon, etc.) are growth companies who make the argument that investors will be better off if the company retains all of their earnings in order to expand, leading to more price appreciation. More mature companies take the opposite approach, focusing on steady earnings to pay a healthy dividend, and are classified as value stocks, with the most reputable being known as Blue Chip Stocks(Think Coca-Cola).

If you are looking to introduce more dividend paying stocks in your portfolio, you may look for some with the highest Dividend Yield.